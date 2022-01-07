Bibb Announces Covid-19 Task Force, Could Announce Citywide Policy Next Week

click to enlarge
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb could enact a citywide Covid-19 mitigation policy as early as next week, his office has announced.
The nature of the policy was not disclosed in a press release Thursday evening, but the information arrived in conjunction with the announcement of a new Covid-19 taskforce.
Former Mayor Frank Jackson announced a similar taskforce when he declared a state of civic emergency back in March, 2020. Like Jackson's, Bibb's group will meet weekly to review the state of Covid in Cleveland, consider policy interventions and provide information to the community as needed.
“COVID-19 cases are rising across the city and the health and safety of our community is a top priority,” said Mayor Bibb, in a statement. “This taskforce will advise us on strategies and public policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, encourage vaccinations, and promote awareness of available resources.”
Promoting vaccinations will be key, as recent data showed that less than 40% of Cleveland residents
have received at least one vaccination dose against Covid-19, a startlingly low number, far below
state and national averages.
The confirmed members of the taskforce include the majority of Mayor Bibb's current cabinet, leaders from the healthcare field, faith-based community and other community stakeholders. They are:
- Mayor Justin M. Bibb (City of Cleveland)
- Terry Allan (Cuyahoga County Board of Health)
- Elise Hara Auvil (City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office)
- Dr. Akram Boutros (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Armond Budish (Cuyahoga County)
- Nicole Carlton (Emergency Medical Services)
- Dr. Karen Cooper (Department of Public Health)
- Bradford Davy (City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office)
- Eric Gordon (Cleveland Municipal School District)
- Blaine Griffin (Cleveland City Council)
- Mark Griffin (City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office)
- Karrie D. Howard (Department of Public Safety)
- Sarah Johnson (City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office)
- Pernel Jones (County Council President)
- Dr. Larry Macon, Sr. (Mount Zion Church of Oakwood Village)
- Dr. Cliff Megerian (University Hospitals)
- Dr. Tom Mijahlevic (Cleveland Clinic)
- Selina Pagan (Young Latino Network)
- Paul Patton (City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office)
- Ryan Puente (City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office)
- Elaine Tso (Asian Services In Action, Inc.)
- Dr. Bob Wiley (Cleveland Clinic)
