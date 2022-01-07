Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 7, 2022

Scene & Heard

Ohio Second In Nation for Covid-19 Deaths Over the Last Week

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge University Hospitals has recently seen a record number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients - COURTESY UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS
  • Courtesy University Hospitals
  • University Hospitals has recently seen a record number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients

Ohio is second in the nation per capita in terms of the reported COVID-19 death rate over the last seven days, according to a database from The New York Times.

Only Wyoming experienced a higher rate of COVID-19 deaths over the past week, the data shows.

Nearly 30,000 Ohioans have died of COVID-19, including some 19,000 who died after federal officials first authorized use of COVID-19 vaccines for the public on Dec. 14, 2020. The data (by date of death) lags by several weeks, but about 86 Ohioans per day were dying of the disease in the first week of December 2021.

Measured by COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita, Ohio trails only Delaware and New Jersey (and Washington D.C.).

The data reflects an unprecedented case spike in Ohio. Over the last nine weeks, infection rates have spiked mercilessly, according to an analysis of data from the Ohio Department of Health. On Oct. 24, an average of 3,400 residents would contract COVID-19 by day. That average is now above 19,000 per day and showing no signs of slowing down.

Tens of thousands of Ohioans are seeking PCR tests every day. Of those, more than 1 in 4 are coming back with positive results, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This is slightly down from its all-time high of 32% just before the new year.

More than 6,500 Ohioans are in the hospital with COVID-19, another all-time high, up from about 2,300 in early November. About one in three people in a hospital in Ohio right now is there with COVID-19, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association.

The virus surge is pummeling one of the least vaccinated states in the country. About 60% of Ohioans of all ages (70% of Ohio adults) have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

This makes Ohio the 8th least vaccinated state in the country, per the NYT data.

More than 94% of those who were hospitalized or died from the disease were unvaccinated, according to ODH data.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Covid-19, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bernie Moreno Honors Solemn Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection By Further Debasing Himself Read More

  2. Some Favorite Vanity License Plates That Ohio Rejected in 2021 (Hello, PORK N IT) Read More

  3. First Look: Jade, Opening Soon in the Flats East Bank Read More

  4. Sneak Peek: Bartleby, Opening Soon in Former Crop Space in Ohio City Read More

  5. Parma High School Will Keep Controversial "Redmen" Mascot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation