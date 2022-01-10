Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Arts District

Harness Cycle To Resume In-Person Classes at Temporary Pop-Up Location

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge A Harness Cycle pop-up opens on Jan. 14. - COURTESY OF HARNESS CYCLE
  • Courtesy of Harness Cycle
  • A Harness Cycle pop-up opens on Jan. 14.
Following its recent B Corp certification, which means it’s met the highest standard of social and environmental impact, Harness Cycle will return after a nearly two-year break. While construction is still underway for a new permanent studio in the Vitrolite Building, a Harness Cycle pop-up will open at a temporary location across the street at 2885 Detroit Ave. starting on Friday.

“We’ve used the last two years to reassess and reimagine our business, and will continue to lead with our values,” says Andria Loczi, CEO of Harness Cycle, in a press release. “We couldn’’t be more excited about reopening our doors and welcoming both previous and new riders. It’s important to us that we provide a space to grow and connect while also prioritizing the safety of all riders and our team.''



The press release about the reopening also promises that "Harness Collective will bring to life a shared neighborhood space and marketplace unlike any other in Cleveland." Housing multiple whole living brands, the concept will operate as a "West Side Market for personal well being." The Collective will house both Harness Cycle and GroundSwell Co. along with a food co-op, a children’s stay and play, and an incubator program for emerging local entrepreneurs.

As part of the greater incubator program, the brand recently introduced the Shops at Harness Collective. Located on the corner of Detroit Avenue and West 29th St., the two retail storefronts currently house local brands Shore Society and HIM&HIS, which both opened in November and will remain open through Spring 2022. The Shops at Harness Collective will plan to welcome a rotating curation of brands throughout the coming years as "a champion for small business and a chance to further cultivate the city’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit."

After reopening this weekend, Harness Cycle will offer weekend rides throughout the month of January with an expanded schedule to follow. Rides are available to book starting today.

Staff and riders will be required to wear masks in the facility at all times except when actively riding.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

