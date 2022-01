Harness Cycle To Resume In-Person Classes at Temporary Pop-Up Location

click to enlarge Courtesy of Harness Cycle

A Harness Cycle pop-up opens on Jan. 14.

Following its recent B Corp certification, which means it’s met the highest standard of social and environmental impact, Harness Cycle will return after a nearly two-year break. While construction is still underway for a new permanent studio in the Vitrolite Building, a Harness Cycle pop-up will open at a temporary location across the street at 2885 Detroit Ave. starting on Friday.“We’ve used the last two years to reassess and reimagine our business, and will continue to lead with our values,” says Andria Loczi, CEO of Harness Cycle, in a press release. “We couldn’’t be more excited about reopening our doors and welcoming both previous and new riders. It’s important to us that we provide a space to grow and connect while also prioritizing the safety of all riders and our team.''The press release about the reopening also promises that "Harness Collective will bring to life a shared neighborhood space and marketplace unlike any other in Cleveland." Housing multiple whole living brands, the concept will operate as a "West Side Market for personal well being." The Collective will house both Harness Cycle and GroundSwell Co. along with a food co-op, a children’s stay and play, and an incubator program for emerging local entrepreneurs.As part of the greater incubator program, the brand recently introduced the Shops at Harness Collective. Located on the corner of Detroit Avenue and West 29th St., the two retail storefronts currently house local brands Shore Society and HIM&HIS, which both opened in November and will remain open through Spring 2022. The Shops at Harness Collective will plan to welcome a rotating curation of brands throughout the coming years as "a champion for small business and a chance to further cultivate the city’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit."After reopening this weekend, Harness Cycle will offer weekend rides throughout the month of January with an expanded schedule to follow. Rides are available to book starting today.Staff and riders will be required to wear masks in the facility at all times except when actively riding.