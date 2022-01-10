Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit Suddenly and Permanently Closes its Doors

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM

Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit has closed. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit has closed.

Michael Symon’s Roast, which opened in 2008 in the Westin Book Cadillac building in downtown Detroit, has closed. Judging by a Reddit thread and Facebook comments the closure appeared to be sudden and unexpected.

The building in which it resides, the 100-year-old Book Cadillac, recently changed ownership, which likely has something to do with the closure. The building had been owned by the Ferchill Group, a Cleveland-based real estate development firm with whom Symon had ties. It was sold last month to a joint venture between New York-based hedge fund Taconic Capital Advisors and Chicago-based real estate firm Oxford Capital Group.



Symon nor partner Doug Petkovic responded to a request for comment.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

