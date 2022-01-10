Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Bites

Ohio's First Dave's Hot Chicken Location to Open This Friday in Lakewood

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge Dave's Hot Chicken bound for Lakewood. - DAVE'S HOT CHICKEN
  • Dave's Hot Chicken
  • Dave's Hot Chicken bound for Lakewood.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the L.A.-based hot chicken chain making moves throughout the Midwest, has announced that its Lakewood store (15012 Detroit Ave.) will open this Friday, January 14th. This will be Ohio's first Dave's Hot Chicken to open its doors.

Diners can look forward to a concise menu of fried chicken tenders and tender sliders, offered in seven different spice levels that climb to the dreaded "reaper." Those items are joined by sides like crinkle-cut fries, kale slaw and mac and cheese.



Dave's launched as a street-food concept in Los Angeles in 2017. The streamlined menu of Nashville-style hot chicken drew many fans and before long the company secured investors and expanded throughout California, Toronto, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. The Cleveland location is part of a big Midwest push for the brand. Columbus alone is expected to net 13 locations.

Back in October, Scene announced the company's plans to open a shop in Ohio City. That location is scheduled to open later this year.

click to enlarge Dave's Hot Chicken is heading to Lakewood. - PARKER WARREN
  • Parker Warren
  • Dave's Hot Chicken is heading to Lakewood.
 

