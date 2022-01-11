Are Past Cleveland Baseball Players Former Indians or Former Guardians? Reporters, the Franchise and Baseball Hall of Fame Weigh In

- Within the Museum, our website and publications, we will talk about players within their historical context, so references to players appearing with Cleveland before the name change will still be referred to as Indians, while post-name change references will reflect the Guardians.
- The “Your Team Today” exhibit within the Museum includes lockers representing recent artifacts acquired by the Hall of Fame that tell the stories of each of the 30 major league teams. The team graphic on the Cleveland locker will be updated this winter to reflect the change.
- When the Guardians begin play in 2022, the Museum and Library will document the name change with artifacts and ephemera reflective of the name change.
- In keeping with past name changes, we will continue to list the Indians as the primary teams for Hall of Famers who played the majority of their careers prior to the name change, but will add the Guardians to our list of primary Hall of Famer teams when a player whose career took place primarily in the era of the Guardians reaches the Hall of Fame.
Safest play is obviously Cleveland (AL) for historical reference to cover all names since 1901.
Also, if you’re providing historical organization overview use Guardians.
Example: Nap Lajoie has the most hits in Guardians franchise history (Lajoie never played for Indians).
If a former player was entirely a member of the Indians - Refer to them as a former Indians player.
In the future, if a former player played entirely as a member of the Guardians – Refer to them as a former Guardians player.
In the future, if a former player played on both Indians/Guardians – refer to them as former Indians/Guardians player.
