10+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 13-16)

Cleveland Orchestra plays Mozart and more this weekend.
THU 01/13
Mozart and Dvořák
Franz Welser-Möst leads the Cleveland Orchestra in a concert that features Mozart's Linz symphony and Dvořák’s Eighth. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall, where concerts continue tomorrow and Saturday. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Disney On Ice Presents Mickey and Friends
The pandemic put this annual tour on pause last year, but Disney on Ice returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this year for a series of special shows. Tonight's event begins at 7, and events continue through Sunday. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 01/14
Alvin Frazier - Live at BLU Jazz
From sharing the stage with Parliament/Funkadelic, Chanté Moore, the Ohio Players, Najee and more, Cleveland-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor Alvin Frazier brings his own R&B, soul and jazz sound in a captivating return appearance at BLU, where he performs tonight at 7 and 9:30. Frazier recently released his first album in eight years, River
, and is certain to play a few tracks from it along with some of his other work. Check the venue website for more info.
47 E. Market St., Akron, 330-252-1190, blujazzakron.com
.
Adele Givens
Known as the "Queen of Comedy," Adele Givens uses her crass sense of humor to focus on everyday situations such as marriage, going to the gynecologist, and picking baby names. She also examines double standards. She performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where shows are scheduled through Sunday. Consult the website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Kathleen Madigan
A veteran comic whose career stretches back nearly 30 years, Kathleen Madigan spends about three-fourths of the year on the road. Madigan, who's made 25 appearances on The Tonight Show
, has ridden around with fellow comic Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
. She returns to town to perform tonight at 8 at the State Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ari Shaffir
A producer and host of the Skeptic Tank
podcast, comedian and actor Ari Shaffir also co-hosts the podcast Punch Drunk Sports
with Jayson Thibault and Sam Tripoli and is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience
podcast. Many of his jokes address simple human interactions, like struggling to extricate yourself from conversations with annoying people. Shaffir says that his shows are not for the "easily offended." He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the venue's website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Steve-O
Known for pulling outrageous stunts as part of the Jackass crew, comedian Steve-O will bring his the Bucket List Tour to the Agora tonight. A press release promises that the stunts are "more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, [but] he did them all and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.” The event begins at 6. Check the venue website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
That Golden Girls Show!
This Golden Girls parody featuring puppets (!) promises an evening of "cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down." The performance takes place at 7:30 tonight at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue tomorrow and Sunday. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Walkabout Tremont
Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more.
experiencetremont.com
.
SAT 01/15
Ashley McBryde
Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde self-released a couple of albums before inking a major label deal for 2018’s Girl Going Nowhere. If that album represents what McBryde describes as “a snapshot of the time,” 2020's Never Will is a conscious attempt to crank up the guitars and emphasize the rock side of McBryde’s sound. Ashland Craft opens the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Agora. Consult the venue website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Noah's Gift Charity Show
ABK, the Legend K.C., Slagle, Ca$hious, Qubed, Runitup Ryan and Moe Beatz will perform tonight at 6 at Shadows Bar in Parma Heights as part of the Noah's Gift Charity Show. In addition to the live performances, there will also be raffles and food. All proceeds go to the Thomas Hilt Allen Foundation. Local talent manager Nathan Wickham organized the benefit concert; he and his fiancé Kenzie lost their four-month old son Noah and the Thomas Hilt Allen Foundation bought his urn for the family and catered food for the family after his funeral.
6699 W 130th St., Parma Heights, 216-235-0654, facebook.com/ShadowsBar/
.
Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses
The son of swing sensation Louis Prima, Louis Prima Jr. blends big band jazz, swing and rock 'n' roll. The band will draw from its two releases (a third album is in the works) for this show. The concert begins at 7:30 tonight at the Music Box Supper Club. Find more details on the venue's website.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley
, an exhibition by two local visual artists who happen to be father and daughter, opens today at Beck Center for the Arts's gallery. Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist as well as a visual arts instructor at Beck Center. Since she was old enough to hold a pencil, daughter Keria has been by her father's side drawing. An opening reception takes place today from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Beck Center lobby. Admission is free.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
SUN 01/16
The Sammy DeLeon and Jackie Warren Quartet
A master timbales player, Sammy DeLeon has appeared in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Juan and many points in between. Formerly the musical director of Impacto Nuevo, he's led his own group since 1996. Equally adept in Latin jazz, salsa and merengue, DeLeon is a local treasure. He performs with Jackie Warren tonight at 7:30 at the B-Side Lounge. Check the venue's website for ticket prices.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Inner Wave
Last year, indie rockers Inner Waver released their fourth full-length album, Apoptosis
, marking a new musical chapter for the band. Recorded over two weeks at True Sound during quarantine in 2020, the album sets a distinct atmosphere that morphs several times over the course of its 12 songs and dabbles across electronic, soul, funk and garage rock. The band performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop. Girl Ultra opens the show. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Sal Vulcano
A self-professed sneakerhead, comedian Sal Vulcano, a member of the the Tenderloins, a comedy team that starts in the TV series Impractical Jokers
, brings his stand-up show to the Agora tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m. Consult the venue website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.