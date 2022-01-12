The Top 10 Most Popular Novels, Non-Fiction Books, Cookbooks and Kid's Books in the Cuyahoga County Library System in 2021

St. Martin's Press

The No. 1 most-borrowed novel of 2021

Just because it's already the second week of 2022 doesn't mean it's too late for one last 2021 look-back, especially when it comes courtesy of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.As usual, the system in its newsletter today released its most-borrowed titles across fiction, non-fiction, movies, children's and teen books from 2021, but just knowing the No. 1 title for each category wasn't enough to sate our curiosity. So here, courtesy of the library, are the extended lists of most popular titles in each category.1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave3. Golden Girl by Elin Hildebrand4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig5. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci6. Sooley by John Grisham7. Legacy by Nora Roberts8. It's Better This Way by Debbie Macomber9. The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery1. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Sanjay Gupta2. Caste: The Origin of our Discontents3. Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America by Bill O'Reilly4. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giada DeLaurentis5. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Danerous Man by Mary L. Trump6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson7. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover8. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten9. Cleveland's Millionaires' Row by Alan Dutka10. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results, an Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones by James Clear1. Dog Man. Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey2. Dog Man. Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey3. Dog Man. For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey4. Dog Man. Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney6. Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney8. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney10. Baby Sitters Little Sister 3: Karen's Worst Day by Katy Farina1. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giada DeLaurentis2. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten3. Fix It With Food: More Than 125 Recipes to Address Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation by Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner4. Skinnytaste One and Done: 140 No-Fuss Dinners for Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, Sheet Pan Skillet, Dutch Oven and More by Gina Homolka5. The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Living and Eating Well Every Day by America's Test Kitchen6. The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut and Live Lectin-Free by Steven Gundry7. Skinnytaste Fast and Slow: Knockout Quick-Fix and Slow Cooker Recipes by Gina Homolka8. The Whole 30 Cookbook: 150 Delicious and Truly Compliant Recipes to Help You Succeed With the Whole 30 and Beyond by Melissa Urban9. The Eat Fat, Get Thin Cookbook: More Than 175 Delicious Recipes for Sustained Weight Loss and Vibrant Health by Mark Hyman10. Eat to Live Quick and Easy Cookbook: 131 Delicious Nutrient-Rich Recipes for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss, Reversing Disease and Lifelong Health by Joel Fuhrman1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins2. Smile by Raina Telgemeier3. One of Us is Lying by Karen McManus4. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins5. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer6. Drama by Raina Telgemeier7. Catching Fire by Suzanne Collins8. The Maze Runner by James Dashner9. The Selection by Kiera Cass10. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green1. News of the World2. The Marksman3. The Little Things4. The War With Grandpa5. Soul6. The Father7. Crisis8. Promising Young Woman9. Mulan