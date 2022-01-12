Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Arts District

The Top 10 Most Popular Novels, Non-Fiction Books, Cookbooks and Kid's Books in the Cuyahoga County Library System in 2021

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM

The No. 1 most-borrowed novel of 2021 - ST. MARTIN'S PRESS
  • St. Martin's Press
  • The No. 1 most-borrowed novel of 2021

Just because it's already the second week of 2022 doesn't mean it's too late for one last 2021 look-back, especially when it comes courtesy of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.

As usual, the system in its newsletter today released its most-borrowed titles across fiction, non-fiction, movies, children's and teen books from 2021, but just knowing the No. 1 title for each category wasn't enough to sate our curiosity. So here, courtesy of the library, are the extended lists of most popular titles in each category.



Adult Fiction

1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
3. Golden Girl by Elin Hildebrand
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
5. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci
6. Sooley by John Grisham
7. Legacy by Nora Roberts
8. It's Better This Way by Debbie Macomber
9. The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery

Adult Non-Fiction

1. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Sanjay Gupta
2. Caste: The Origin of our Discontents
3. Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America by Bill O'Reilly
4. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giada DeLaurentis
5. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Danerous Man by Mary L. Trump
6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
7. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
8. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten
9. Cleveland's Millionaires' Row by Alan Dutka
10. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results, an Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones by James Clear

Children's

1. Dog Man. Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey
2. Dog Man. Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey
3. Dog Man. For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
4. Dog Man. Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
6. Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney
8. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
10. Baby Sitters Little Sister 3: Karen's Worst Day by Katy Farina

Cookbooks

1. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giada DeLaurentis
2. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten
3. Fix It With Food: More Than 125 Recipes to Address Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation by Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner
4. Skinnytaste One and Done: 140 No-Fuss Dinners for Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, Sheet Pan Skillet, Dutch Oven and More by Gina Homolka
5. The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Living and Eating Well Every Day by America's Test Kitchen
6. The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut and Live Lectin-Free by Steven Gundry
7. Skinnytaste Fast and Slow: Knockout Quick-Fix and Slow Cooker Recipes by Gina Homolka
8. The Whole 30 Cookbook: 150 Delicious and Truly Compliant Recipes to Help You Succeed With the Whole 30 and Beyond by Melissa Urban
9. The Eat Fat, Get Thin Cookbook: More Than 175 Delicious Recipes for Sustained Weight Loss and Vibrant Health by Mark Hyman
10. Eat to Live Quick and Easy Cookbook: 131 Delicious Nutrient-Rich Recipes for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss, Reversing Disease and Lifelong Health by Joel Fuhrman

Teen Books

1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
2. Smile by Raina Telgemeier
3. One of Us is Lying by Karen McManus
4. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
5. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer
6. Drama by Raina Telgemeier
7. Catching Fire by Suzanne Collins
8. The Maze Runner by James Dashner
9. The Selection by Kiera Cass
10. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

Movies

1. News of the World
2. The Marksman
3. The Little Things
4. The War With Grandpa
5. Soul
6. The Father
7. Crisis
8. Promising Young Woman
9. Mulan

