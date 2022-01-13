Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 13, 2022

C-Notes

Music Box's Immersive Sound Series To Feature Cutting Edge Technology From Cleveland-Based Telos Alliance

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge Frank Foti demonstrates his surround sound system. - JEFF NIESEL
  • Jeff Niesel
  • Frank Foti demonstrates his surround sound system.
For several years now, Music Box Supper Club has hosted a storyteller series. At one program, Music Box owner Mike Miller heard about locally based tech guru Frank Foti’s new approach to immersive sound.

Miller immediately thought of a new program he could put together that would feature Foti's state-of-the-art sound system. The Immersive Sound Listening Party, a new monthly event the club will host, kicks off on Feb. 4.



“I invited Frank to come and give us a demonstration, and it knocked my socks off,” said Miller yesterday as Music Box Supper Club held an invite-only event to preview its upcoming Immersive Sound Listening Party Series by blasting classic tracks from Steely Dan, Bad Company and Led Zeppelin for a roomful of reporters and rock 'n’ roll aficionados. “We originally just talked about doing a storyteller night, but one of the most important aspects of this is that it’s like an album listening party. You probably went to one in your teens. You probably went to someone’s house or to a bar to listen to the new album. It was a great experience to listen to it together. When I heard this technology, I got really excited and envisioned combining the ideas of music experts who would choose which albums we could listen to in an immersive sound environment and then explain why it’s worthy to a crowd. It’s an old idea but built around cutting edge technology.”

Miller described the Music Box, which features a natural “box” in front of the stage, as “one of perfect spaces in the city” in terms of its sound.

“It’s uniform and has built-in insulation,” he said, adding that the Music Box has installed additional speakers and amps for the special series.

Foti spent time at WMMS as a studio engineer but left the once-great radio station and went on to build Telos Alliance, a company that produces sound processing equipment.

“He has invented something so amazing to me in terms of surround sound,” said Miller as he introduced Foti.

Foti explained that he and his late business partner Steve Church were trying to improve HD radio for FM in the late ’90s when they started experimenting with surround sound technology. They thought their technology might work well for cars, which are well-suited to surround sound.

“The format just didn’t work so well,” Foti explained at yesterday’s event. “But we still wanted to take stereo and turn it into surround sound. People have attempted it, but they all suck. I pondered this idea for a good 10 or 15 years and then the proverbial light bulb went off — my brain works slowly, like it's on vacuum tubes and not microchips. I was working day and night and then realized how it could work. I was so excited that I sat in my office until 4 the next morning [listening to various songs in surround sound]. My coworkers all said it sounded great, but I wanted ot make sure there wasn’t a business bias going on.”

For the ultimate test, Foti and Gary Katz, who had produced several Steely Dan albums, went to London to a “baby recording studio” named Abbey Road. Katz had lined up the opportunity to meet producer extraordinaire Hugh Padgham. At dinner with Padgham the night before, the producer told Foti, “I have to be honest with you. I’ve heard a lot of these things and they all sound like shit.”

Undeterred, Foti and Padgham went to the studio the next day and listened to a few tracks.

Padgham was blown away.

“We sat there for four hours,” says Foti. “We played Steely Dan and the Who and classical music and all kinds of stuff. It’s the first [surround sound processor] that’s truly natural. We preserve the produced content in the way that the artist and producer intended it. If they could have done an immersive recording back then, this is how they would have done it.”

The first program in the series will feature a "listening party" for Steely Dan's Aja, which hasn't yet been remastered for surround sound even though Foti's company has been working on a new mix for commercial release. Katz will talk about the album via a live feed, and the album will be played in its entirety in 5.1 surround sound.

“This is a little bit out of the box," Miller said at the press conference. "We try to do different things at the Music Box, and this is a really unbelievable way to hear some of your favorite albums. [For upcoming programs,] I’m going to go around town and ask people to choose the albums that are special to them and talk about why the album is special and worthy of this experience.”

Immersive Sound Listening Party – Steely Dan’s Aja, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Music Box Supper Club, 1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250. Tickets: $10 ADV, $14 DOS, musicboxcle.com.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cannabis Compounds Can Prevent COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds Read More

  2. Tommy Fello Reflects on 50 Years at Tommy’s Restaurant Read More

  3. Review: Immigrant Son Brewing Is Already Hitting on All Cylinders in Lakewood Read More

  4. Are Past Cleveland Baseball Players Former Indians or Former Guardians? Reporters, the Franchise and Baseball Hall of Fame Weigh In Read More

  5. The Top 10 Most Popular Novels, Non-Fiction Books, Cookbooks and Kid's Books in the Cuyahoga County Library System in 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation