Thursday, January 13, 2022

Scene & Heard

Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson Compares COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements to Nazi Germany, Apologizes

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Davidson speaking at a Turning Points USA event - GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKRCC
  • Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC
  • Rep. Davidson speaking at a Turning Points USA event

In a tweet Wednesday, Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson compared D.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements to Nazi Germany.

In a reply to Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's tweet about the city’s vaccination proof and mask requirements that begin Saturday, Davidson shared a photo of what appeared to be a Nazi-era health pass.



“This has been done before. #DoNotComply,” Warren wrote above the photo in a tweet.

The offensive tweet quickly drew widespread condemnation, including from the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, which wrote: "Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay."

The congressman only doubled down.

“Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them,” he replied.

But Thursday morning Davidson tweeted a sort of apology.


Davidson, who was elected in 2016, is a Republican who represents Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Hamilton, Fairfield and Middletown north of Cincinnati as well as areas near Dayton.

