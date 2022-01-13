Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

The Inaugural Cleveland Pierogi Week Kicks Off Feb. 28th

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM

The Inaugural Cleveland Pierogi Week presented by Market Garden Brewery and Scene will kick off on Monday, February 28th. For seven days (Feb. 28th - March 6th) pierogi lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Pierogi Week locations to enjoy 3 pierogi for $7. Take it to the next level and pair pierogi and a Market Garden beer for $12. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at pierogiweekcleveland.com. (More restaurants will be added in the coming weeks.)



Cleveland Pierogi Week passports will help guide pierogi lovers to participating restaurants — passports can also be picked up at each participating location starting on February 28th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each order. Earn four or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

2022 Inaugural Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Astoria Cafe & Market, Dick & Alice Sausage and Pierogi Haus, Jukebox, Market Garden Brewery, Nano Brew, Nora's, Rood Food and Pie, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Rowley Inn, The Wild Goose, Tony K's Bar & Grille & more to be announced. Interested restaurants can request additional information by visiting pierogiweekcleveland.com.

