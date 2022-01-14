Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 14, 2022

Scene & Heard

Former State Legislator Shirley Smith Joins the 2022 Cuyahoga County Executive Race

Posted By on Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 9:38 AM

Shirley Smith - OHIO STATEHOUSE
  • Ohio Statehouse
  • Shirley Smith

Shirley Smith, the former Ohio state senator who most recently ran for the congressional seat vacated by Marcia Fudge, has joined the race for Cuyahoga County Executive in 2022.

Smith's name appears on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections 2022 candidate list, and in an interview with Ideastream Thursday, she confirmed that she would be seeking the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party's endorsement at a meeting of that body's executive committee later this month.



Smith failed to make much of a dent in last summer's congressional special election. Shontel Brown, who ultimately won the seat, and Nina Turner were the heavy favorites. They garnered 50% and 44% of the vote, respectively. No other candidate received more than 2%, and Smith came in fifth overall, behind Jeff Johnson and John Barnes. 

Smith served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999-2006 and then, as many term-limited state legislators do, ran for a seat in the Ohio Senate, serving in that body from 2007-2014. 

Smith told Ideastream that she supported the candidacy of Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell, who suspended her campaign shortly before Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers formally announced his candidacy last week. When Scene spoke with Blackwell, she said the decision to back out was hers, but that she was sorry a woman's voice would no longer be on the ticket.

Now there will be once again. 

On the Democratic side, Smith will be competing with Sellers and former University Circle Inc. top man Chris Ronayne. The Democratic winner will then face off against Republican Lee Weingart in the general election. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Tommy Fello Reflects on 50 Years at Tommy’s Restaurant Read More

  2. Review: Immigrant Son Brewing Is Already Hitting on All Cylinders in Lakewood Read More

  3. 10+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 13-16) Read More

  4. Ohio Militia Member Indicted on Seditious Conspiracy Charge Alongside Founder of Oath Keepers In Connection With Capitol Breach Read More

  5. Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson Compares COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements to Nazi Germany, Apologizes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation