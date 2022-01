Update: Annual High School Rock Off Moved To March

Emanuel Wallace

The High School Rock Off will return in 2022.

Due to current health concerns, the annual Tri-C High School Rock Off scheduled to take place this month at the Rock Hall will move to March.The three performance rounds will take place on March 5, 12 and 19, and the event will culminate with a Final Exam on Saturday, March 26. Thirty bands are slated to compete.Live Nation has just announced that the 25th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off will return to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 (the pandemic wiped out the 2021 iteration of the event).To celebrate its return, Live Nation and the Rock Hall have teamed up to present a Rock Off showcase featuring alumni artists Detention, Lil’ G. Fresh, Grenon, Assault and School of Rock at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, on the Rock Hall Plaza. Admission is free.Performance Dates for 2022 Tri-C High School Rock Off are Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.According to a press release about the event, all genres of high school bands and musicians are encouraged to enter. Applicants must complete and submit the Rock Off application along with a two-song demo of their music with a $60 entry fee in a check or money order payable to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. All performers must be enrolled in grade 12 or lower at the time of the competition to be eligible and at least half of the band members must be high school students. Entry fees will be refunded in full to performers not selected. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10.