Cleveland Museum of Art to Honor MLK With Slate of Free Activities on Monday

The Cleveland Museum of Art, which is usually closed on Mondays, will be open on Jan. 17 for a free celebration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CMA offers activities and meditations for visitors of all ages on the King Center’s 2022 King Holiday theme, “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,” as the community gathers for a day of reflection on MLK's messages of freedom, equality, justice and love.Among the free activities offered to visitors will be the chance to engage with special exhibitions, such as 'Picturing Motherhood Now,' which brings together works by a diverse range of contemporary artists who meditate on the concept of motherhood and the evolving and universal roles mothers play in our lives.CMA will also be debuting its free Family Discovery Pack, which is a wearable waist pack filled with kid-friendly tools and activities that are designed to stimulate and engage children in the museum experience.Family Discovery Packs will be available for pick up in Ames Family Atrium along with a MLK Day Collection Connection Guide, which shares inspiring stories about how individuals and communities can come together to “motivate action toward a collective greater good.”There will also be the opportunity for visitors to participate in the Take Action Challenge by selecting a “Take Action” card and pledging to fulfill the action in the coming months.