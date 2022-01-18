Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Scene & Heard

107.3 FM Finally Gets Rid of "JenY" Branding, Becomes "Alternative Cleveland"

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge JENY1073.COM
  • jeny1073.com
The alternative radio station 107.3 FM (WNWV Cleveland/Elyria) has formally dropped its "JenY" branding and transitioned to "107.3 Alternative Cleveland."

The JenY station launched playing "modern hits" in January, 2020, after a mysterious billboard marketing campaign. It was marketed expressly toward millennials, (aka Generation Y, aka JenY).



The branding experiment lasted less than a year. After local alternative station 99.1 became the Black Information Network in 2020, 107.3 adopted a more conventional alternative approach. 

But the JenY brand had no successor until now. A local radio insider told Scene that the new "Alternative Cleveland" format would be musically "harder" and would feature "more Gold than currents."

To give you a better idea of the new 107.3's offerings, the industry watcher Radio Insight reported that the DJ-less 10:00 a.m. hour featured the following tracks:
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – Scar Tissue
  • Coldplay – A Sky Full of Stars
  • Maneskin – Beggin
  • Linkin Park – Breaking The Habit
  • Alice In Chains – Man In The Box
  • Twenty One Pilots – Level Of Concern
  • MGMT – Time To Pretend
  • Glass Animals – I Don’t Want To Talk (I Just Want To Dance)
  • Green Day – Brain Stew
  • AJR – Way Less Sad
  • Of Monsters And Men – Mountain Sound
  • Foo Fighters – Times Like These
  • Yungblud – Fleabag
  • Pearl Jam – Daughter
  • Incubus – Wish You Were Here
  • Modest Mouse – We Are Between

***
Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

