Tuesday, January 18, 2022

C-Notes

Cleveland’s Dan ‘The Man’ Releases Debut Mixtape ‘Homecoming’

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge Dan "the Man" Williams. - COURTESY OF DAN WILLIAMS
  • Courtesy of Dan Williams
  • Dan "the Man" Williams.
A locally based musician and fashion designer, Dan “the Man” Williams serves on the board of the American Hemp Bio Farmers Association and is the Founder Chairman President and CEO of the boutique executive search firm, Abraham & Associates.

He’s also a recording artist. Last year, his single "Believe’Land USA," a tribute to Cleveland and the Browns, received more than 20,000 YouTube views in the first month of its release.



Williams just dropped a new project, Homecoming, via United Masters. Executive produced by Dan “The Man” and Hollywood Legend Productions, the nine-song set includes “Uber Blvck,” a tune featuring DJ Akira, Deyshawn (Internal_Versace) and Sergosiris. The release also includes “Wet Bar” featuring Leggo Nash, someone that Williams says may remind you of funk great George Clinton.

In addition, the rapper’s new non-musical endeavor, Abraham & Associates, became a revenue partner with the Bio Pharma Tech brand Orbital Technologies’ Covid19 campaign.

