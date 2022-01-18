Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

C-Notes

Fitz and the Tantrums/St. Paul and the Broken Bones To Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge Fitz and the Tantrums. - SYDNEY WORDEN
  • Sydney Worden
  • Fitz and the Tantrums.
Indie rockers Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones have just announced a co-headlining tour that includes a June 15 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Ticket pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow with a general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.



"We’re so excited to hit the road again," says Fitz frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick in a press release. "More than ever, we appreciate the awesome power of live music and the joy that it brings. We can’t wait to sing, dance, and celebrate with all of you.”

