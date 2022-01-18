Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

C-Notes

Here's the Lineup for Brite Winter 2022

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge The 2022 lineup - BRITE WINTER
  • Brite Winter
  • The 2022 lineup

Brite Winter, which makes its return to the Flats on Feb. 26 after a pandemic hiatus, released the full lineup for the wintertime music festival today.

“We are really excited to celebrate the best of our music and arts with Clevelanders in person again,” Brite Winter executive director Emily Hornacksaid last month when news of the fest's return was announced. “The last couple of years have really highlighted how much the arts and common experiences add to life. We are proud of the experiences we’ve created for the last 13 years, and look forward to continuing to bring people together for years to come.”



Tickets are required to enter this year and will run you $5, though Clevelanders are also welcome to chip in more to help Brite continue to do its thing in exchange for some Brite Winter merchandise.

