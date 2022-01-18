Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

C-Notes

The Avett Brothers To Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge The Avett Brothers. - COURTESY OF AEG
  • Courtesy of AEG
  • The Avett Brothers.
The Avett Brothers entered the mainstream with the their 2009 major label debut, I and Love and You, and the North Carolina group has continued to be a major draw ever since.

The folk-rock band has just announced the dates of a summer tour, and the group will perform on June 10 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



A ticket presale begins at noon on Thursday, and tickets to the Avett Brothers concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.

