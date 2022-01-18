Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

C-Notes

The Head and the Heart Coming to the Agora in May

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM

The Head and the Heart. - JACQUELINE JUSTICE
  • Jacqueline Justice
  • The Head and the Heart.
Earlier today, the Head and the Heart announced the Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour, which will roll into the Agora on May 29. Fans who sign up today for the band’s text message fan club by texting 206-339-3209 will receive an exclusive pre-sale code tonight at 10 p.m. Central Time and will be able to use the code at the ticket links found on the Head and the Heart’s website.

The pre-sale will begin tomorrow.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over two and a half years since we last toured,” says the band in a statement. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Jump to comments (0)
