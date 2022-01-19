10+ Things To Do In Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 20-23)

click to enlarge
-
Hilarities.com
-
Comedian Dustin Nickerson.
THU 01/20
Dustin Nickerson
This SoCal comedian describes himself as "the world's most average person," so you can expect plenty of jokes about being married with children. He even has one bit about being honest with his kids, whom he calls his roommates. The show starts tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the venue website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 01/21
Clayton English
After winning the 2015 Last Comic Standing
competition, comedian, actor and writer Clayton English has headlined in clubs, colleges and festivals. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
An Evening With C.S. Lewis
David Payne captures a "captivating evening in 1963" when C.S. Lewis hosts a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Expect to hear stories about events that inspired Lewis as well as yarns about his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Hasan Minhaj
The host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
, a series explored the modern culture and political landscape, Hasan Minhaj brings his live show, The King's Jester, to Connor Palace tonight at 7. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Monsters vs. Rochester Americans
Tonight at 7, the Monsters take on the Rochester Americans in the first of a two-game series at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. As part of the team's 1-2-3 FRIDAY promotion, there will be $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 beers (select 12 to 14 oz.). The two teams face off again at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Check the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Aries Spears
At the age of 14, comedian Aries Spears found his calling. It wasn't long before Spears was a principal member of the hit sketch show MADTV — not only as a performer, but a writer as well. He recorded his double-disc comedy album, I Ain't Scared
, at the famous Icehouse in Pasadena. He has performed on Def Comedy Jam
on HBO and Showtime at the Apollo
. In addition to his credits as a comedian, Spears has made appearances in several movies, including Home of Angels
, Why Do Fools Fall in Love
and Jerry Maguire
. His experience on sketch comedy shows and TV gives him an advantage over other comics. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where performances continue through Sunday. Consult the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Windborne's the Music of Queen
Celebrate the immortal music of Queen as Tony Vincent and a full rock band join the Cleveland Pops Orchestra for a tribute to the British rock act. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 01/22
Cavs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The once-dominant Oklahoma City Thunder come to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to take on the Cavs in a contest that should fall to the Cavs. The Thunder are in the midst of rebuilding and currently rest near the bottom of the Western Conference. The game begins at 8. Consult the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Cleveland Pops: All That Jazz
Trumpeter extraordinaire and singer Byron Stripling returns to Mandel Concert Center to perform with Cleveland Pops Orchestra for a concert that takes place at 8 p.m. Check the orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Hanging at the Hollar Comedy
The funny and talented Ramon Rivas headlines this comedy event hosted by local comedian Flem Love. John Armstrong, a regular at Hilarities, will also perform. The event takes place at 7:30 tonight at Hatfield's Goode Grub. Tickets cost $10, or $20 at the door.
16700 Lorain Ave., eventbrite.com/e/hatfields-presents-hanging-at-the-hollar-comedy-tickets-241935795477?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
.
SUN 01/23
Casablanca 80th Anniversary Presented By TCM
Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. bring Casablanca
back to select cinemas today for a special screening that includes exclusive insights from TCM. Academy Award winners Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in one of the most enduring romances in movie history. Check the website for showtimes and locations.
fathomevents.com
.
Kacey Musgraves
Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves spent two years on the road in support of her critically acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hours
. She hit festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach, Fuji Rocks Festival, Global Citizen Festival, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, Farm Aid and Lollapalooza. Now, Musgraves has graduated to even bigger venues and comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight in support of last year’s Star-Crossed
, an intimate collection of tunes about her recent divorce. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Check the venue website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.