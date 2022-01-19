Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Bites

Boss Chickn Beer to Open its Seven Hills Shop Tomorrow, Jan. 20

Posted By on Wed, Jan 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge HEATHER DOEBERLING
  • Heather Doeberling
Heather Doeberling and Emily Moes have been riding high since trading in their popular food truck for a brick-and-mortar chicken-and-beer joint. The pair opened Boss Chickn Beer (120 Front St., 440-532-7660) in Berea about four years ago. Last year, they added a second location in Bay Village (27321 Wolf Rd., 440-455-9686), which has performed better than expected.

Next up for the team is Seven Hills (7305 Broadview Rd.), in the Aldi's Plaza. The restaurant opens for dinner tomorrow, January 20. They will start with dinner-only service and add lunch and Sunday hours in a few weeks.



In terms of size, the Seven Hills location is the largest, followed by Berea and then Bay Village. All of them feature the same great food, craft beer and open-kitchen concept. The restaurants are known for serving exceptional chicken wings, breaded tenders and vegan versions of pretty much everything. The restaurants are 100-percent gluten-free and the vegan items have dedicated deep fryers.

Look for Scene's Dining Review of Boss Chickn Beer next week.

click to enlarge Boss Chickn Beer to open Seven Hills location on Jan. 20. - HEATHER DOEBERLING
  • Heather Doeberling
  • Boss Chickn Beer to open Seven Hills location on Jan. 20.

