Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Arts District

Upcoming Cleveland Open To Feature Particularly Strong Player Field

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge Mikael Torpegaard, OSU alum and Danish tennis star, hits a backhand during the 2020 Cleveland Open Final. - TOPNOTCH MANAGEMENT
  • Topnotch Management
  • Mikael Torpegaard, OSU alum and Danish tennis star, hits a backhand during the 2020 Cleveland Open Final.
This year’s upcoming Cleveland Open, an ATP Challenger tour event now in its fourth year, will feature a notably strong player field.

Players competing this year are typically ranked between 150th and 300th in the world. At the Cleveland Open, they'll battle for ATP rankings points along with modest prize money.



This year’s tournament player list boasts 10 players ranked inside the Top 150, and of those, there are some big American names that have been ranked inside the top 15. By the conclusion of this year’s event, which starts at the end of the month, 16 of the top 22 American men’s players will have competed at the Cleveland Open.

Jack Sock, a former world No. 8 and U.S. No. 1, Sam Querrey, a former world No. 11 and US No. 1, Yoshihito Nishioka, an ATP Tour title winner and No. 2 Japanese player in the world and all three previous Cleveland Open Champions (Max Cressy, Mikael Torpegaard and Bjorn Fratangelo) are slated to compete.

The weeklong tournament takes place at the Cleveland Racquet Club, an intimate, casual setting. Early rounds start on Jan. 31, and the singles final takes place on Feb. 6. Tickets are free Monday through Thursday and are available for purchase Friday through Sunday.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Boss Chickn Beer to Open its Seven Hills Shop Tomorrow, Jan. 20 Read More

  2. Mayor Bibb, It Is Time: Deploy the "Snow Patrol" Within the Cleveland Division of Police Read More

  3. Ohio Redistricting Commission Begins Working on New Maps After Ohio Supreme Court Order Read More

  4. Students Ask for Immediate Removal of John Marshall's Name from CSU Law School Read More

  5. Cavs Give Free Tickets to Fans Who Went to Yesterday's Blizzard Game Because of Lack of Concessions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation