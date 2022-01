COhatch Partners with North High Brewing to Open Co-Work and Pub Space in Beachwood

click to enlarge Courtesy COhatch

COhatch and North High Brewing team up on new spot in Beachwood.

As in Ohio City, as well as locations in Columbus, Cincinnati and Springfield, COhatch is teaming up with North High Brewing to open a unique co-working space in Beachwood. The 30,000-square-foot footprint, formerly home to Maggiano’s Little Italy at Beachwood Place, will combine the coworking structures of COhatch with the food and beverage offerings from North High Brewing.“Cohatch changed the way people gather to give them opportunities to work outside of their homes,” explains Matt Barnes, Director of Marketing for North High. “But also to create a place where synergies can take place and North High is kind of a support to that. It gives people another opportunity to connect.”When North High Brewing opens in early March, it will offer a similar lineup up of food and beverage to the Ohio City shop, says Barnes. That menu offers snacks and starters like fried pickle chips, Bavarian pretzels, house-made pork rinds, deviled eggs and loaded fries. Those starters join a roster of salads, tacos, sandwiches, burgers and flatbreads. To drink, there will be a selection of beers (imported from the Columbus brewery), wine and cocktails.New at the Beachwood facility will be a handful of “ghost kitchens,” all operated under the North High Kitchen and Bar banner, that will increase the number of food options for pick-up and delivery customers.Barnes says that the bond between COhatch and North High Brewing was forged over a taste for great beer.“The relationship came about because of [COhatch CEO] Matt Davis’ love for our beer,” Barnes reports. “We have one of the top-three most senior brewers in the state in Jason McKibben. They love North High and they wanted to help us grow and grow alongside them. It’s a great partnership; it fits like hand in glove.”