Monday, January 24, 2022

C-Notes

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Coming to Blossom in June

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM

Sammy Hagar & the Circle. - LEAH-STEIGER
  • Leah-Steiger
  • Sammy Hagar & the Circle.
Rock Hall inductee Sammy Hagar just announced the first dates of his Crazy Times North American summer amphitheater tour. The Circle, a group featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall inductee Michael Anthony, Grammy-award winning drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will back Hagar. Special guests George Thorogood & the Destroyers will open the show.

The tour comes to Blossom on June 16.



“A tour this size has been a long time coming, and it's definitely going to be worth the wait," says Hagar in a statement. "The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level — 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

Redhead Fan Club Members will have access to the first pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Sammy Hagar and the Circle Concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

