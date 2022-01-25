Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Arts District

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Accepting Submissions for Upcoming Performing Arts Competition

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge Artwork for the upcoming Performing Arts Competition. - COURTESY OF THE CLEVELAND SPORTS COMMISSION
  • Courtesy of the Cleveland Sports Commission
  • Artwork for the upcoming Performing Arts Competition.
Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s Power of Sport Performing Arts Competition presented by Union Home Mortgage is currently accepting original poems or songs from local artists. The submissions should describe how the power of sport has affected the artist, their community or their outlook on the world.

“We are thrilled to add the Power of Sport Performing Arts Competition to our roster of community programs which supports our organization’s belief of using sports as a platform to inspire and advance important social issues in our community,” says Rachael Stentz-Baugher, Vice President of Administration & Development at Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, in a press release. “This competition will create yet another opportunity to engage our local arts community to showcase the power of sport as a catalyst for change and create further meaningful conversation on issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion.”



Power of Sports Performing Arts Competition will feature two categories, poetry and music, and allows contestants the chance to perform live at the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit that takes place from Feb. 18-20 at the Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center. The competition is free to enter for youth, ages 14-18, and adults, over age 19, who reside in the nine-county Greater Cleveland area. Prize money will be awarded to four winners, with one winner in each category and age group. Submissions will be judged by members of the Cleveland arts community.

Round one of the competition consists of a virtual submission due by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31. Only one submission per artist/poet permitted. Submissions must feature a link to a video of performance of original work with a time limit of 3:30 (submissions over the time limit will not be considered for the competition). Submissions must draw on the theme of sport and include a visual recitation or performance by the contestant. Judges will select the top three finalists from each category and age group for the final competition, comprising of 12 finalists.

For the second and final round, finalists will be invited to perform live at the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. Performances will be streamed live and recorded.

Judging criteria will include relevance to the theme, musical or poetic flow and presentation, style and delivery, and clarity of imagery and language. Judges in the poetry category include Ephriam Nehemiah, Amy Rosenbluth and Raja Freeman. Judges in the music category include Jul Big Green, Nwaka Onwusa and Donnie Lynee.

"I'm honored to partner with Greater Cleveland Sports Commission on the Power of Sport Performing Arts Competition, “says Archie Green, CEO of Peel Dem Layers Back, Creative Director of Culture Junkie Edutainment and event organizer for this year’s competition. “For generations, music and poetry have served as a vehicle for individuals and communities to express themselves, share their stories, and make a positive impact on the world. This competition not only reflects that impact, but also provides a physical and representational platform for us to showcase the rich and diverse talent found right here in Northeast Ohio."

Based on the final performances, judges will select the four winners. Prize money will be awarded in the amount of $750 for the two winners in the youth age group and $1,500 for the two winners in the adult age group. Specific submission and contestant eligibility can be found here.

Power of Sport Performing Arts Competition is a Greater Cleveland Sports Commission program under the umbrella of Velocity, a community-wide initiative of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission to "support and maximize the community impact of hosting some of the most significant events in sports."

