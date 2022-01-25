Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

C-Notes

Jilly's Music Room To Host the Smile Watch Party on Sunday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 9:03 AM

click to enlarge The Smile. - ALEX LAKE
  • Alex Lake
  • The Smile.
The Smile, a new British rock group featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, will celebrate the release of its debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again” by playing three consecutive live shows within a 24-hour period on Saturday and Sunday at Magazine London.

The three shows will also be broadcast in real time via livestream, and Jilly’s Music Room in Akron will host a watch party for one of the broadcasts.



The performances bring together a live show, a livestream and a cinematic film captured by award-winning director Paul Dugdale (the Rolling Stones, Adele, Paul McCartney) and produced by Driift.

Jilly’s Music Room will host a Smile watch party at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Consult the club’s website for ticket information and note that tickets only grant access to the screening of the broadcast at Jilly’s Music Room, not to the actual live show itself, and that the Smile are not actually performing in person at Jilly’s Music Room.

