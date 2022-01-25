Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Bites

Swensons Drive-In to Open its Brooklyn Location Monday, Jan. 31

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Galley Boy from Swensons Drive-In. - COURTESY SWENSONS
  • Courtesy Swensons
  • Galley Boy from Swensons Drive-In.

Back in September, Swensons Drive-In announced that its next location would be in Brooklyn. This week we learned that opening day was right around the corner. Galley Boy lovers in and around that neighborhood can start eating Monday, January 31. The address of the new shop is 7414 Brookpark Road.

Up until 2018, Swensons took its time adding restaurants. In fact, Swensons had not added a new location since the Seven Hills shop opened in 2001. That all changed in 2018, when the drive-in, founded in 1934 by Wesley "Pop" Swenson, added a spot in University Heights. Since then, they have added more than a dozen locations around Ohio.



As Swensons began testing the waters outside of its greater Akron homebase a few years ago, CEO Jeff Flowers told Scene, "We’re slow, we’re methodical, and we’re going to make sure we do things right.”

