15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 27-30)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
.
THU 01/27
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
A tribute to the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, the touring theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story
comes to Connor Palace tonight. The immersive concert-style performance chronicles the duo's rise, culminating with their famous Concert in Central Park reunion in 1981. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing hits such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Homeward Bound." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Kiry Shabazz
A stand-up from Cleveland who's now based in Los Angeles, Kiry Shabazz won first place at the Rooster T Feathers Comedy Competition. He's also been a World Series of Comedy Satellite Competition winner and was selected for the Laughing Skull Festival. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 01/28
The Boys from the County Hell
When the Boys from the County Hell first got together in 2000 as a Pogues cover band, it was supposed to be just a one-night stand. But after selling out their first show at the now shuttered Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated. The band hits the House of Blues stage tonight at 7. Check the venue's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
The Gershwins on Broadway
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and The Musical Theater Project promise to play your favorite Gershwin songs at this event that features the CJO's horn section, the Joe Hunter Trio, and featured vocalists Treva Offutt and Evelyn Wright. It takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Check the website for ticket prices.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
.
Michael Kosta
Comedian Michael Kosta likes to joke that he has so much experience doing standup comedy, he might as well have a doctorate in comedy. He’s got a point. He’s been a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
and served as a co-host on Fox Sports 1’s Crowd Goes Wild
. A former athlete, he had a breakout performance a few years back at the HBO Comedy and Arts Festival in Aspen. He performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Albert Lee/The Cryers
After moving to the U.S. and attaching himself into the country music scene, guitar wiz Albert Lee quickly garnered a reputation as one of the best axe slingers around. He recorded a number of solo albums and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on Foggy Mountain Breakdown
. He comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 8. Tickets cost $25.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Monsters vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Monsters kick off a two-game series agains the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As part of the team's 1-2-3 FRIDAY promotion, there will be $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 beers (select 12 to 14 oz.). The two teams face off again at 7 p.m. tomorrow. Check the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Ali Siddiq
"Prison is an odd place because you don't know the rules," jokes comedian Ali Sadiiq as he relays the story of how he found himself caught up in a riot one day. The funny bit, which Siddiq presents as a narrative, shows just how well the comic can bring a story to life, as he imitates others and recreates conversations he's had. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Soul Message Band Featuring Chris Foreman
Chicago-based B3 jazz organist Chris Foreman and drummer Greg Rockingham began playing jazz together some 35 years ago. They’ve now turned their attention to a new group, Soul Message Band, which also features guitarist Lee Rothenberg. In 2019, the group dropped its terrific debut album, Soulful Days. Songs such as the groovy "Sir Charles" have a Booker T. Jones vibe to them thanks to the beefy Hammond organ that drives them. The band is equally comfortable playing pensive tracks such as "Little Girl Blue." It performs tonight at 8 at the Bop Stop. Consult the venue website for more info.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
SAT 01/29
David A. Arnold
Comic and TV producer David A. Arnold explores things like family, parenthood and his road to sobriety in these concerts that'll be taped for Netflix. Performances take place at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets cost $49.50. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Badfish: Tribute to Sublime 20 Year Anniversary Tour
For 20 years now, Badfish has kept the spirit of Sublime, the terrific ska-punk band that tragically came to and after the death of lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Brad Nowell in May of 1996. The group performs tonight at 8 at House of Blues. Check the venue website for ticket prices and more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
William Mortensen at 125 – A Multi-Venue Celebration of the 125th Birthday of America’s Greatest Visionary Photographic Artist
This new exhibit of photos by the late William Mortensen opens today at the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick. Curated by museum director Steven Intermill, this is the second exhibition of Mortensen's works the museum has undertaken. Mortensen first gained acclaim for his Hollywood portraits in the 1920s in the Pictorialist style and his work often touched on themes of the occult. The museum is open seven days a week via ticketed appointment only.
2155 Broadview Rd., 718-709-6643, bucklandmuseum.org
.
Y.A.Y.A & Friends Live
Y.A.Y.A. a 25 year old local rapper, opened up for Mike Jones when he was still a teenager. He then took a hiatus from music but started really grinding again around 2018. He’s assembled the lineup for tonight’s Beachland show, which will feature the following acts: LUV, a diverse artist who just dropped a new album last year in October; Honeyland, a self-described “highly dynamic and loud group of Cleveland individuals"; Downhill Collective, a group that aims “to protect and uplift our family and community”; and Jonathan “Jaxsaun” Jackson, a rapper influenced by Tupac, Nas, Rakim, AZ, Cormega, OC, Big Pun, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and the Wu-Tang Clan to name a few. Jake Conder, a local musician wh plays in the band Parking Lot Ducks, serves as the host. Doors open at 7:30. Check the venue website for ticket prices and more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 01/30
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Bill Squire host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Ana Popovic
Singer-guitarist Ana Popovic has been on the road for 20 years now, and she regularly includes the Kent Stage as a tour stop. Nominated for Blues Rock Artist of the Year’ at the 42nd Blues Music Awards, the husky voiced Popovic plays guitar with a real Stevie Ray-like fierceness on albums such as 2011's Unconditional and 2013's Can You Stand the Heat. She performs at 8 tonight at the club. Check the Kent Stage website for ticket prices.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
The Smile Live Broadcast
Today at 4 p.m., Jilly's Music Room in Akron hosts a watch party for the Smile, the new group featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner. The performances are taking place in the round, with a stage for the shows designed by Andi Watson and they will be the first time The Smile have played any of their new music in front of live audiences. The Smile’s debut single, "You Will Never Work In Television Again," is out now and the band will be releasing further new material in the coming months. Please note that these tickets only grant access to the screening of the Smile’s broadcast at Jilly’s Music Room, not to the actual live show itself, and that the Smile are not actually performing in person at Jilly’s Music Room.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Umphrey's McGee
Over the course of its career, Umphrey’s McGee has logged over 2200 shows and released 15 studio albums. The jam band performed at the first-ever Bonnaroo and became the first group to launch its own single-artist streaming service with UMLive.net, which houses recordings of every gig since 2005. The current tour brings it to House of Blues tonight. It performs at 8. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.