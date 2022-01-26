Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

C-Notes

Cleveland’s Blanket Party to Release New Single From Forthcoming Album at CODA Show Saturday Night

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOE YEZBAK
  • Photo by Joe Yezbak

Local rock band Blanket Party is releasing a new single, “Flower Monster,” this weekend when it plays Coda on Saturday night.

The song follows the story of a graffiti artist trying to make the city a more beautiful place, a run-in with a stranger and the arrival of the cops, which is very much pulled from an experience Blanket Party's Joe Yezbak had in real life.

"I draw and paint and go through spray paint phases,” he said. “I was doing flowers around town and at that abandoned gas station in Ohio City some guy lost his mind, pulled a gun on me and chased me all around the city in a shitty truck until I crashed. He thought he was a hero. Then the cops wanted to arrest him instead. I destroyed my friend’s bike, was covered in industrial pink paint and the irony is, that gas station has a flower mural now. That’s what the song is about.”



Blanket Party, which began in 2016 when Yezbak teamed up with drummer Gary McIntyre, has Wolf Eyes DNA and some stoner Fu Manchu leanings with a stormy Cleveland temperament.

Blanket Party enlisted the assistance of Daniel Schelct, talent buyer and sound engineer at CODA, to engineer their recordings in their studio space at the infamous Rock & Roll City Studios last February and March.

Yezbak says it was an emotionally taxing time period.

“Well we all basically wanted to kill ourselves,” said Yezbak. “Everyone was on unemployment except me. I was unloading trucks at Amazon and I would just leave work and start crying. My mom just died. It was when they had the 10 o’clock curfew; once a week we started meeting at Parkview, early, like noon, and then go to Carneys. It turned into this heavy deep dive conversation about music. What was the truth? What made our favorite songs great? What was it all? Everything felt so unavailable at that time. Music had really lost its luster for all of us. It was hard to explain.”

The band continues to work on songs for what they hope to be a 10-song full-length tentatively titled “The Ego Died a Convulsive Death.”

Blanket Party plays CODA in Tremont Saturday, Jan. 28 with Detroit band Indigo Curve and local band Sublets. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $10. 

