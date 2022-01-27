New Beatles Exhibit Coming to Rock Hall in March

click to enlarge
- Courtesy of the Rock Hall
- Artwork for the new Beatles exhibit coming to the Rock Hall.
The Beatles’ January 1969 rehearsals, studio sessions and Apple Corps rooftop concert, the band’s final live performance, are the stuff of rock 'n' roll legend, and the Rock Hall's newest exhibition, The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be
, an immersive companion to Peter Jackson's docuseries The Beatles: Get Back
, will provide a deep dive into the era. It opens on March 18.
“The Beatles have had a massive, global impact across generations. We are excited to welcome a diverse mix of fans from around the world to experience this exhibit and are grateful for the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison, Apple Corps Ltd., and Peter Jackson for helping us tell this important story,” says Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a statement.
The exhibit will include original instruments, clothing and handwritten lyrics used by the Beatles and seen in the film. Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, and the estates of George Harrison and John Lennon have loaned items that'll be on display, and the exhibit will feature high-definition film clips, audio, and custom projections.
Items on display include the following: Paul McCartney's black and gray shirt that was worn in the studio and his handwritten lyrics for "I've Got A Feeling"; Ringo Starr's maple Ludwig drum kit and his borrowed red raincoat from the rooftop performance; John Lennon's iconic eyeglasses, Wrangler jacket, an Epiphone electric guitar, and handwritten lyrics for "Dig A Pony";
George Harrison's pink pinstripe suit and handwritten lyrics for "I Me Mine"; Glyn Johns' record acetate from the sessions; and iconic photography by Linda McCartney and by Ethan Russell, who documented the band’s January 1969 rehearsals, sessions, and rooftop performance, and whose photos are featured in the Let It Be
album art.
"The exhibit shows how the Beatles composed and recorded many of their iconic songs from scratch," reads a press release.
The exhibit's three screening rooms will feature a selection of footage from each location from the docuseries: Twickenham, Apple Studios, and the Apple Corps rooftop. The Rock Hall store will also feature an expansive collection of Beatles apparel, accessories and multimedia.