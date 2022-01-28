Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, January 28, 2022

Arts District

Cheer Live 2022 Tour Coming To Wolstein Center in July

Posted By on Fri, Jan 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge The fit stars of Cheer. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • The fit stars of Cheer.
Organizers of the Cheer Live 2022 tour just announced the dates of a
North American tour featuring athletes from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries Cheer. Presented by Live Nation, the tour comes to Wolstein Center on July 2.

Bringing together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, Cheer Live will feature 14-time National Champion coach and best-selling author Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. The full cast features Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert and Cassadee Dunlap, with more to be announced.



“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” says Morgan Simianer in a press release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

Various presales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and tickets to the Cheer Live 2022 performance at Wolstein Center go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

