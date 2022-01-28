Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, January 28, 2022

Scene & Heard

GTFOH With These Janky NBA All-Star Game Jerseys

Posted By on Fri, Jan 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge 2022 All-Star Game Jerseys - NBA.COM
  • NBA.com
  • 2022 All-Star Game Jerseys

Not much to say about the NBA All-Star Game jerseys, which were formally unveiled Friday morning by the league and their pals at Jordan Brand in anticipation of next month's All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

But here are a few quick observations: Nobody likes them and neither do we. Gray looks bad on everyone. The central logo appears to be the NBA's answer to the Rob Lowe NFL hat meme. There's nothing remotely representative of Cleveland, unless the gray and red are meant to evoke something like metal and rust to memorialize the region's industrial heritage.



Alas, no.

From the marketing materials: "The uniform’s typography is inspired by the architecture of the city’s bridges and gives homage to classic All-Star uniforms of the late 1980s and early ’90s. The colors are drawn from the silver, prismatic shine of a diamond against the blue and red of the NBA logo in celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. The blue also speaks to the prominence of Lake Erie, and the red is a variation on the fiery strength and resilience of Cleveland."

The uniform's typography is inspired by the architecture of the city's bridges..." What?

We should disclose here that we initially scoffed at the Cavs' Rock Hall City Edition uniforms last year, but eventually came around. We're much less hopeful that these will grow on us. Why deny it, we're also sore that Darius Garland didn't earn a starting spot in the hometown game. Here's hoping Garland and big man Jarrett Allen are both named to the reserve squads, which will be announced next Thursday.

In the meantime, we can be grateful that the NBA and Converse got some teenagers to design the uniforms for the celebrity game. These are much more fun:

click to enlarge 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game Jerseys - NBA.COM
  • NBA.com
  • 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game Jerseys
***
