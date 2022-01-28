Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, January 28, 2022

C-Notes

Rex Orange County To Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Posted By on Fri, Jan 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge Rex Orange County. - ALEXANDRA WAESPI
  • Alexandra Waespi
  • Rex Orange County.
Singer-songwriter Rex Orange County will release his forthcoming album Who Cares? on March 11. It’s the artist’s first release since 2020's Live at Radio City Music Hall EP taken from his two sold-out shows at the New York venue in 2020 just before his international Pony tour was cut short in Berlin due to Covid-19.

In support of the new album, Rex Orange County will hit the road this summer. He comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 22.



A presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and tickets to the Rex Orange County concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

