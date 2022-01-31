Bar Cento and Bier Markt Have Permanently Closed In Advance of Renovations for New Concept

From front to back and side to side, the property will be unified into one new concept. The two restaurant spaces will be combined and the separation between them – and the divide between the front room and the rear spaces – will be eliminated. What will rise in their absence is a 175-seat restaurant described by management as a “modern American public house.”Speakeasy has also closed for a refresh.
In the heart of the space will sit a large island bar that seats 45. Other seating options include cozy booths and banquettes, communal hightops and stools that belly up to a kitchen counter, an apparent nod to Bar Cento. There is private dining space in the rear and in the front, foldaway glass will unite the interior with a newly designed front patio.
Heading up the kitchen will be a new chef-partner (as-yet-unannounced), who will work alongside current chef Kyle Fioretti. Robyn Gillan will lead a bar program starring craft cocktails, a champagne-forward wine list and craft beers from Market Garden as well as other local breweries.
