Monday, January 31, 2022

Bar Cento and Bier Markt Have Permanently Closed In Advance of Renovations for New Concept

Posted By on Mon, Jan 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM

Last night was, finally and sadly, the last night for Bar Cento and Bier Markt in Ohio City.

Partners Mark Priemer and Sam McNulty last October announced that the pair of longtime mainstays on West 25th St. would be closing early this year after 17 years in business in advance of a renovation project that will accompany the debut of a new concept this spring.



The months-long heads up meant Cleveland had a chance to grab a final sunnyside pizza or two for most of the winter, but the time finally came for the doors to close and construction to begin.

As Scene reported in December, that construction is expected to dramatically transform the spaces.

From front to back and side to side, the property will be unified into one new concept. The two restaurant spaces will be combined and the separation between them – and the divide between the front room and the rear spaces – will be eliminated. What will rise in their absence is a 175-seat restaurant described by management as a “modern American public house.”

In the heart of the space will sit a large island bar that seats 45. Other seating options include cozy booths and banquettes, communal hightops and stools that belly up to a kitchen counter, an apparent nod to Bar Cento. There is private dining space in the rear and in the front, foldaway glass will unite the interior with a newly designed front patio.

Heading up the kitchen will be a new chef-partner (as-yet-unannounced), who will work alongside current chef Kyle Fioretti. Robyn Gillan will lead a bar program starring craft cocktails, a champagne-forward wine list and craft beers from Market Garden as well as other local breweries. 
Speakeasy has also closed for a refresh. 

