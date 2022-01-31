Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, January 31, 2022

C-Notes

Tash Sultana To Play Agora in June

Posted By on Mon, Jan 31, 2022 at 3:03 PM

Tash Sultana. - BEN MCFADYEN
  • Ben McFadyen
  • Tash Sultana.
Singer-songwriter Tash Sultana just announced an extensive tour of North American, and the trek includes a June 17 date at the Agora. This will mark Sultana’s first North American tour in three years.

“Finally, after three years I get to come back to North America. Just wait to see what I have in store. I've been working on this new show since 2020 and I’ve been patiently waiting to bring it to the world. Now it’s my time,” says Sultana in a press release.



Performing the sophomore album Terra Firma on stage for the first time as well as hits from the Notion EP and Flow State, Sultana will aim to "expand the groove into new territories of which we are yet to see," as it's put in a press release.

Tickets to the Tash Sultana show at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

