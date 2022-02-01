Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Scene & Heard

DOJ Won't Reopen Civil Rights Investigation Into Tamir Rice Killing

Posted By on Tue, Feb 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM

The family of Tamir Rice continues to seek accountability for his death - SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Scene archives
  • The family of Tamir Rice continues to seek accountability for his death

Assistant U.S Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a letter last Friday informed Samaria Rice and her attorney that the Department of Justice will not be reopening a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting and killing of Tamir Rice.

Noting that everyone appreciated the chance to meet and speak with Samaria Rice in October when she visited Washington D.C. to ask the DOJ to reopen the case, which was closed in 2020, Clarke nevertheless wrote that the career prosecutors who reviewed the case, uninfluenced by political pressure, agreed with the 2020 conclusion that the government couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann "willfully" violated Rice's civil rights.



Clarke also noted that the 2020 decision, which was reportedly hardly unanimous, likewise was not made under political pressure.

"By no means," Clarke wrote in a sentence underlined for emphasis, "should you view the Department's 2020 decision as an exoneration of Timothy Loehmann's actions."

Reached for comment by BuzzFeed News, Samaria Rice said: “I think they're pitiful and pathetic, and at this point no one is going to get justice when it comes to police shootings in America. It’s disgusting I don't have an indictment for my 12-year-old son.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Holton-Wise, a Flood of Covert LLCs and Out-of-State Investors Have Radically Changed the Local Housing Market. Is There Anything Cleveland Can Do to Fight Back? Read More

  2. Bar Cento and Bier Markt Have Permanently Closed In Advance of Renovations for New Concept Read More

  3. Cavs to Lend Hand on Cleveland's Vaccination Effort in Leadup to All-Star Festivities, Bibb Aims for 60% Read More

  4. Errors, Deception Preceded Deadly Nursing Home Covid Outbreaks in Ohio, Inspections Show Read More

  5. Black Keys To Play Blossom in September Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation