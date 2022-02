Reports: Landon, In Typical Fashion, Going to Ruin Your Week

click to enlarge National Weather Service

Typical Landon

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of our region. Lower confidence in precip types and amounts remains in the watch area. Our latest snow and ice forecasts are at https://t.co/pcMYBsrmgA. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ovnhrHn4lK — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 1, 2022

Landon will arrive in Cleveland this week and proceed to muck up your life. This comes as no surprise to you, as Landon typically brings with him nothing but trouble and does so not just in one night, but over the course of multiple days, as is his habit of sticking around well after his welcome has been worn out.Unbidden as always, Landon this time will bring with him a three-day stretch of rain, sleet, ice and snow that is sure to cripple traffic and business.The forecast, now upgraded to a winter weather warning, now features nine to 16 inches of snow in Cleveland from Wednesday night through Friday with accumulation of an inch per hour on Thursday morning.After complaints about the city of Cleveland's snow removal efforts during the last blizzard, Mayor Justin Bibb debuted a new plow tracking site and said 20 trucks will be added to a fleet as the new administration works to fix a "broken system" inherited from Frank Jackson. “We will do everything we possibly can to keep our streets safe in the event of a major storm later this week,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said this week in advance of Landon's arrival. “It’s all hands on deck.”