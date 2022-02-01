Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Scene & Heard

Reports: Landon, In Typical Fashion, Going to Ruin Your Week

Posted By on Tue, Feb 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge Typical Landon - NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • National Weather Service
  • Typical Landon

Landon will arrive in Cleveland this week and proceed to muck up your life. This comes as no surprise to you, as Landon typically brings with him nothing but trouble and does so not just in one night, but over the course of multiple days, as is his habit of sticking around well after his welcome has been worn out.

Unbidden as always, Landon this time will bring with him a three-day stretch of rain, sleet, ice and snow that is sure to cripple traffic and business.



The forecast, now upgraded to a winter weather warning, now features nine to 16 inches of snow in Cleveland from Wednesday night through Friday with accumulation of an inch per hour on Thursday morning.

After complaints about the city of Cleveland's snow removal efforts during the last blizzard, Mayor Justin Bibb debuted a new plow tracking site and said 20 trucks will be added to a fleet as the new administration works to fix a "broken system" inherited from Frank Jackson.

“We will do everything we possibly can to keep our streets safe in the event of a major storm later this week,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said this week in advance of Landon's arrival. “It’s all hands on deck.”



