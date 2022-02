Sibling Revelry in Westlake Adds Kitchen, to Unveil New Menu This Month

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Sibling Revelry in Westlake.

Back in 2019, Sibling Revelry (29305 Clemens Rd., 440-471-8589) rolled out a light snacks menu to support the acquisition of a new liquor license. But that was just the first step of a more ambitious plan to build out a new kitchen, expand the dining room and begin offering guests a richer food and beverage experience.“We got that all up and rolling, started our layout and demolition for the new kitchen and then Covid hit and we pumped the brakes real hard,” explains GM Mike Lucas.After focusing exclusively on beer sales during the past two years, the Westlake brewery has resumed and nearly completed construction. By mid-February, management will unveil a full-service kitchen and additional dining space. The new layout supports 120 diners indoors.Chef Scott Bennett is putting the finishing touches on the menu, which is described as “elevated pub fare.” Diners can look forward to items like wings, burgers, sandwiches and pizzas.“Nothing too crazy,” Lucas adds. “I just want people to try and experience everything.”Orders can be placed at a kiosk or one’s smartphone.The patio also received an overhaul. Visitors will see new AstroTurf, Adirondack chairs and fire pits.Lucas says that the new food service will commence on February 18.Since opening in 2016, the award-winning brewery has taken possession of nearly all of the 20,000 square feet in its building. The 30-barrel brewhouse has the capacity to produce 10,000 barrels per year.