15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 3-6)

- Danin Jacquay
- Set It Off performs on Friday at House of Blues.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
THU 02/03
Cleveland Open
This year’s Cleveland Open, an ATP Challenger tour event now in its fourth year, features a notably strong player field. Players competing this year are typically ranked between 150th and 300th in the world. At the Cleveland Open, they'll battle for ATP rankings points along with modest prize money. This year’s tournament player list boasts 10 players ranked inside the Top 150, and of those, there are some big American names that have been ranked inside the top 15. The tournament takes place at the Cleveland Racquet Club, an intimate, casual setting. Matches begin at 10 a.m. today and continue through Sunday. Consult the website for a schedule. Tickets are free today and are available for purchase Friday through Sunday.
29825 Chagrin Blvd, 216-831-2155, topnotchtennisevents.com/cleveland-open-schedule.html
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 tonight, a DJ will play live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
Greensky Bluegrass
When Greensky Bluegrass last came to town to play the Agora at the start of 2020, it had just wrapped up one of its best years ever. Early in 2019, it released the studio album, All for Money
, and on a tour in support of the disc, it played three shows at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. That year also saw the second year of the band’s summer festival, Camp Greensky. Acts such as Del & Dawg (Del McCoury and David Grisman), Stephen Marley, Billy Strings, Hiss Golden Messenger and Circles Around the Sun performed at the event. The pandemic brought activity to a screeching halt, but the band recorded a new studio album during the downtime and its tour in support of the album lands in town tonight. The Infamous Stringdusters open the show. Doors open at 6 at the Agora. Check the venue website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Jesus Christ Superstar
A classic musical that comes to us courtesy of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar
features classic Broadway belters such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and the glorious title track. A touring production of the hit comes to Connor Palace tonight at 7:30. It runs through Feb. 20. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Drew Lynch
After a softball injury left him with a debilitation stutter, Drew Lynch, an aspiring actor who moved from Indianapolis to Los Angeles when he was 19, had to really struggle to get any opportunities to show off his acting skills. So he turned to standup instead, and in 2015, he made it to the finals in season 10 of America’s Got Talent
. Now, he has a YouTube following of more than 1.6 million subscribers. He performs tonight at 7 p.m. at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Consult the venue website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
FRI 02/04
Michael Colyar
Comedian Michael Colyar tells the kinds of jokes that aren't designed to appeal solely to fans of a certain ethnicity, age or background. He aims at making everyone laugh. Colyar, who's just unleashed a Donald Trump impersonation that finds him spouting things like, "Let's make America white again," performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Jeremy Denk Plays Adams
John Adams conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight as it plays selections from Smith, Simon, Glass and Reich. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances also take place on tomorrow and Sunday. Check the orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Drive My Car
One of the most acclaimed foreign-language films of 2021 (it was voted the year's best movie by film critics groups in New York, L.A. and Boston), Drive My Car
makes its local premiere tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. A new three-hour work from the maker of Wheel of Fortune
and Fantasy delineates the "developing relationship" between an accomplished Japanese stage director and the young woman who chauffeurs him around Hiroshima while he directs a production of Uncle Vanya. Special admission applies, and tickets cost $12, or $9 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25. The film screens again at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. Tonight's event starts at 9 at the Grog Shop. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $20.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Great Big Home + Garden Show
The Great Big Home + Garden Show returns to, Cleveland’s I-X Center this weekend with more than 400 exhibits to "inspire homeowners looking to find fresh, ideas from hundreds of experts in kitchen and bath, landscaping, décor, flooring and more." Find out more about everything from modular homes to staycation gardens. Today's hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the show continues through Sunday, Feb. 13. Check the I-X center website for more info.
One I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
Immersive Sound Listening Party — Steely Dan's Aja
At this special monthly event at Music Box Supper Club, you will hear a classic album played through a special Immersive Sound System. Frank Foti, CEO of the Telos Alliance, a pioneer and world leader in audio processing headquartered in Cleveland will be on hand to show off his cutting edge technology. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $14 at the door.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Monsters vs. Hershey Bears
A two-game series between the two teams starts tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As part of the regular 1-2-3 Friday promotion, there will be $1 Pepsi drinks, $2 hot dogs and $3 select 12 oz. beers. The two teams will face again at 3 p.m. tomorrow at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Set It Off
This Florida-based pop-punk band comes to House of Blues as part of a tour in support of its latest effort, Elsewhere.
Earlier this year, the band delivered the jittery AJR-like single “Projector." As It Is, Stand Atlantic, No Love for the Middle Child open the show; doors are at 5:30 p.m. Consult the venue website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SAT 02/05
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Shen Yun
The visually dazzling Shen Yun
is a unique performance troupe that brings to life 5,000 years of Chinese civilization through classical Chinese, folk and story-based dance. Shen Yun
was founded in 2006 to revive ancient Chinese culture, which had been nearly destroyed by the Chinese communist government. Now with four companies, Shen Yun
has given more than 400 performances in over 100 cities around the world. (Ironically, the dance troupe has yet to perform in China or Hong Kong.) Expect beautiful, vibrant costumes and exotic music you won't hear anywhere else. Performances take place at 2 and 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
The Sublets
Formed in 2018 by guitarist, songwriter and vocalist George Chase, this local trio offers a "gritty alternative sound anchored in urgent and infectious melodies, propelled forward by the steady prowess of veterans Daniel Lee on bass and Stephen Nicholson on drums," as it's put in the band's bio. Tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood, the group celebrates the release of its first single, “The Fallout." LILIEAE and Indre will open the show. The show begins at 7. Consult the Mahall's website for more info.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Mitchell Tenpenny
Country singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny has consistently rolled out new music over the past several months, including a new version of his song “Bucket List” that features Danny Gokey and his recently released Midtown Diaries EP
. “Truth About You,” which has garnered over 69 million global streams to date, and Tenpenny collaborated with RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum selling artist Chris Young on his radio single “At the End of a Bar.” Tenpenny performs at 9 tonight at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown. Be sure to arrive early to catch opener Alana Springsteen, 21-year-old rising star who writes and produces her own tunes. Check the venue website for more info.
3147 St. Rt. 44, Rootstown, 330-325-0647, dustya.com
Viva MOMIX
MOMIX returns to Cleveland for a performance that features the best of their works from the past along with new pieces never before seen. The group combines fantasy, acrobatics, magic and whimsy. Performances take place at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at the Allen Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SUN 02/06
Reena Calm
In one bit about Chicago alleyways, comedian Reena Calm jokes about how the Windy City can give you the kind of privacy that will allow you to freely pass gas and "truly feel equal to a man," as she puts it. Expect that kind of observational humor about gender and other topics when Calm performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
With playoff hopes dimming, it's likely the Indiana Pacers will begin to trade some of their top talent and try to rebuild their team. The struggling squad comes to town tonight to take on the Cavs, a team that's trying to position itself well for the playoffs. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
