Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Beck, Pat Benatar and Eminem Among Nominations for Rock Hall's Class of 2022

Posted By on Wed, Feb 2, 2022 at 8:11 AM

Beck. - PETER HAPAK
  • Peter Hapak
  • Beck.
Earlier today, the Rock Hall announced the nominations for its class of 2022, and it's an eclectic group of performers.

In his first year of eligibility, rapper Eminem, the one sure lock for induction, leads the class. The group also includes Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.



To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven out of 17 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.
“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, says John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a press release. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

Fans can participate in the Induction selection process with the 2022 Induction Fan Vote sponsored by Ohio. Find It Here. Today through April 29, fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com or at the Rock Hall. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 Inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May. The Induction Ceremony will take place this fall. The date, venue and on-sale information will be announced later.

Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket access. Donate or join by June 30 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/support to learn more.

