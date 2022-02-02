Wednesday, February 2, 2022
CMSD to Go Remote Thursday and Friday Due to Expected Winter Storm
Posted
By Sam Allard
on Wed, Feb 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has announced that it would revert to remote learning Thursday and Friday of this week in anticipation of the gnarly winter storm Landon and the hazardous conditions therefrom.
In a letter to students and families, Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon said that individual schools had their own remote learning policies but that students must participate in order to be marked present.
In the event of a power outage, he said, hard copies of schoolwork will be provided when students return to their school buildings. And they will not be marked absent if they complete their makeup work properly and on time.
"As a policy, our District tries to keep schools open if possible, so that children may learn where they learn best," Gordon wrote. "But the conditions forecast for the coming days are extreme. We sincerely hope that all families stay safe during this challenging winter storm."
***
Tags: CMSD, Cleveland Schools, Eric Gordon, remote, Landon, winter storm, snow day, Image
