Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Arts District

Dave Chappelle Coming to Playhouse Square Saturday, Feb. 19 During NBA All-Star Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge PLAYHOUSE SQUARE
  • Playhouse Square

Add a Dave Chappelle date to the growing list of festivities in Cleveland during NBA All Star weekend.

The comedian will do a show at Playhouse Square on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., and are sure to be in high demand.



In addition to Covid restrictions — proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for guests 12 and up to attend — the show will also be cell-phone free.

