Wednesday, February 2, 2022

C-Notes

Local Musicians To Join Jazz Musicians Buck McDaniel and Jacob Kirkwood at Upcoming Bop Stop Show

Posted By on Wed, Feb 2, 2022 at 2:58 PM

Buck McDaniel and Jacob Kirkwood - COURTESY OF THE BOP STOP
  • Courtesy of the Bop Stop
  • Buck McDaniel and Jacob Kirkwood
Buck McDaniel, a New York composer formerly based in Cleveland, and Jacob Kirkwood, an electronic producer based in Lakewood, will return to the Bop Stop at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, to host a release party for their new single, “Patterns on Dufy.”

The tune features saxophonist Noa Even (co-founder of Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project), and the collaboration comes after the group‘s successful 2019 installation at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. It will also mark their first public performance together since pre-pandemic times.



McDaniel and Kirkwood have collaborated on multiple projects about the Cleveland area, including Fire on the Water, a co-production with Cleveland Public Theatre on the 1969 Cuyahoga River fire, Concerto Grosso with the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, and I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free, a co-production with Underground Railroad landmark St. John’s Church in Ohio City.

Joined by a "motley crew" of popular Cleveland-area artists, including Opus 216-founder and host of Classical Revolution violinist Ariel Clayton, the Ekklesia Quintet, and multi-percussionist and Broadway touring-artist Mell Csicsila, McDaniel and Kirkwood will present what Cleveland Classical calls a “crisp, exciting and relevant” evening.

