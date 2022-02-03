Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Scene & Heard

City of Cleveland Opening Four Warming Centers As Winter Storm Brings Frigid Temps Along With Blizzard Conditions

Posted By on Thu, Feb 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge Zone Rec Center - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Zone Rec Center

With temperatures falling into the high teens this evening and the winter storm continuing to drop heavy amounts of snow, the city of Cleveland will open four warming centers today at 8 p.m. that will operate through tomorrow night.

RTA, unlike during the last blizzard, is still operating today, for anyone without access to a car who needs to reach one of the centers.



The National Weather Service says that the heaviest snowfall of Winter Storm Landon's pass over Cleveland hasn't yet fallen.

