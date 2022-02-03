Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Bites

First Look: Filter, Opening in the Warehouse District All-Star Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Feb 3, 2022 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.
Since opening his first Sauce Boiling Seafood Express restaurant in 2019, Kyler Smith has gone on to open four more locations in Ohio, with more on the way. But Smith’s next restaurant launch will be taking place during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which rolls around Friday, February 18. That’s when he will debut Filter (740 W. Superior Ave.), his sleek new spot in the Warehouse District.

The changes to the former Take 5 Rhthym and Jazz space in the Perry–Payne Building are dramatic, to say the least. Sporting a lounge-like atmosphere, with shimmering fabric panels, a DJ booth and lengthy bar, the 120-seat restaurant and bar is bound to attract attention.



“So it feels like a party, but its not really a party,” Smith says of the atmosphere.

The menu will be under the control of chef Jarrett Mine, whose client roster as a private chef includes top players from the Cleveland Browns. Diners can look forward to American fare like pasta, fish, lamb chops and steak.

Filter takes its name from the ubiquitous Instagram feature and diners should expect plenty of surprises. In addition to a photo booth, there will “big drinks, big food and big plates” that arrive on fun, whimsical and occasionally over-the-top apparatuses.

“Just cool little things that will come out plating-wise for Instagramable moments,” adds Smith.

Filter will be open to the public throughout All-Star Weekend and then will shut down to regroup for two weeks before reopening for service. When it does, it will be open seven days a week serving lunch, dinner and "Sunday Funday" brunch.

click to enlarge Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.
click to enlarge Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.
click to enlarge Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.
click to enlarge Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.
click to enlarge Owner Kyler Smith - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Owner Kyler Smith

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Agave & Rye to Open This Summer in Former Bar Louie Space in Downtown Cleveland Read More

  2. Dave Chappelle Coming to Playhouse Square Saturday, Feb. 19 During NBA All-Star Weekend Read More

  3. Cleveland Medical Mysteries: The Unlucky Fluke Read More

  4. Sibling Revelry in Westlake Adds Kitchen, to Unveil New Menu This Month Read More

  5. Reports: Landon, In Typical Landon Fashion, Going to Ruin Your Week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation