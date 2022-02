First Look: Filter, Opening in the Warehouse District All-Star Weekend

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Filter to open in the Warehouse District this month.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Owner Kyler Smith

Since opening his first Sauce Boiling Seafood Express restaurant in 2019, Kyler Smith has gone on to open four more locations in Ohio, with more on the way. But Smith’s next restaurant launch will be taking place during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which rolls around Friday, February 18. That’s when he will debut Filter (740 W. Superior Ave.), his sleek new spot in the Warehouse District.The changes to the former Take 5 Rhthym and Jazz space in the Perry–Payne Building are dramatic, to say the least. Sporting a lounge-like atmosphere, with shimmering fabric panels, a DJ booth and lengthy bar, the 120-seat restaurant and bar is bound to attract attention.“So it feels like a party, but its not really a party,” Smith says of the atmosphere.The menu will be under the control of chef Jarrett Mine, whose client roster as a private chef includes top players from the Cleveland Browns. Diners can look forward to American fare like pasta, fish, lamb chops and steak.Filter takes its name from the ubiquitous Instagram feature and diners should expect plenty of surprises. In addition to a photo booth, there will “big drinks, big food and big plates” that arrive on fun, whimsical and occasionally over-the-top apparatuses.“Just cool little things that will come out plating-wise for Instagramable moments,” adds Smith.Filter will be open to the public throughout All-Star Weekend and then will shut down to regroup for two weeks before reopening for service. When it does, it will be open seven days a week serving lunch, dinner and "Sunday Funday" brunch.