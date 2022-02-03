Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence To Headline Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

click to enlarge
Organizers of the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival that takes place the weekend of July 15, 16 and 17 have just announced the headliners for this year's festival.
The festival will again be held at the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption
) in Mansfield. Headliners include Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence. Heavy hitters such as Lamb of God, Papa Roach, Seether, Falling in Reverse, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Black Label Society, Theory of a Deadman, Black Veil Brides and Jelly Roll will perform as well.
A partnership between independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration, the event will feature music, tattooing and “haunted attractions.”
Passes for the 2021 event sold out in the first week, marking the fastest sellout in the festival’s history. Single day and weekend passes for Inkcarceration 2022 are on sale now at inkcarceration.com
, starting at $164.99 plus fees. Fans can secure passes for only $22 down now through March 15.
“We are thrilled to be playing on the historic and hallowed grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory for our first Inkcarceration,” says Disturbed's David Draiman in a press release. “Ohio, are you ready?”
“The 2022 edition will be, by far, our most ambitious year yet,” says Inkcarceration co-founder Daniel Janssen. “The partnership with the Danny Wimmer Presents team has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home.”
Fans will be able to partake in the onsite tattoo convention and book appointments with more than 30 tattoo shops and artists. Nightly tattoo competitions will be judged by musician and Big Brother alum Jenncity, actor Robert LaSardo and tattooist Caleb Neff. There will also be complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison. Onsite, there will be gourmet food, a wide selection of beverages, camping and the return of the award-winning haunted house attraction Blood Prison
.
Weekend camping packages are available for both car and tent and RVs.