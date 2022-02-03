Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 3, 2022

C-Notes

Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence To Headline Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

Posted By on Thu, Feb 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Korn. - TIM SACCENTI
  • Tim Saccenti
  • Korn.
Organizers of the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival that takes place the weekend of July 15, 16 and 17 have just announced the headliners for this year's festival.

The festival will again be held at the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption) in Mansfield. Headliners include Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence. Heavy hitters such as Lamb of God, Papa Roach, Seether, Falling in Reverse, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Black Label Society, Theory of a Deadman, Black Veil Brides and Jelly Roll will perform as well.



A partnership between independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration, the event will feature music, tattooing and “haunted attractions.”

Passes for the 2021 event sold out in the first week, marking the fastest sellout in the festival’s history. Single day and weekend passes for Inkcarceration 2022 are on sale now at inkcarceration.com, starting at $164.99 plus fees. Fans can secure passes for only $22 down now through March 15.

“We are thrilled to be playing on the historic and hallowed grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory for our first Inkcarceration,” says Disturbed's David Draiman in a press release. “Ohio, are you ready?”

“The 2022 edition will be, by far, our most ambitious year yet,” says Inkcarceration co-founder Daniel Janssen. “The partnership with the Danny Wimmer Presents team has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home.”

Fans will be able to partake in the onsite tattoo convention and book appointments with more than 30 tattoo shops and artists. Nightly tattoo competitions will be judged by musician and Big Brother alum Jenncity, actor Robert LaSardo and tattooist Caleb Neff. There will also be complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison. Onsite, there will be gourmet food, a wide selection of beverages, camping and the return of the award-winning haunted house attraction Blood Prison.

Weekend camping packages are available for both car and tent and RVs.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Agave & Rye to Open This Summer in Former Bar Louie Space in Downtown Cleveland Read More

  2. Dave Chappelle Coming to Playhouse Square Saturday, Feb. 19 During NBA All-Star Weekend Read More

  3. Cleveland Medical Mysteries: The Unlucky Fluke Read More

  4. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 3-6) Read More

  5. Sibling Revelry in Westlake Adds Kitchen, to Unveil New Menu This Month Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation