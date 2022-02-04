Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 4, 2022

C-Notes

Cleveland Plays Major Role in Local Rapper NoonieVsEverybody's New Single and Accompanying Music Video

Posted By on Fri, Feb 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF INTERSCOPE RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Interscope Records
A 17-year-old rapper from Cleveland, NoonieVsEverybody has started putting out a series of singles that’ll lead up to the release of his debut mixtape.

"LOYALTY," the latest single, just came came out today.



“The neighborhood I lived in was never peaceful,” he says in a press release promoting the new single. “There was always violence. That’s why people don’t want to come here. Either you get out, or you die here. Even though it’s home, I’m going to get my mama and my people out of Cleveland.”

Weaned on classic hip-hop, Tupac, Jadakiss, Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane, NoonieVsEverybody regularly got suspended from elementary school, but he channeled his troubles into raps, filling up notebooks with songs and ideas.

“The struggle was the main focus of my rapping,” he says. “I wouldn’t be rapping in the first place if I wasn’t telling a story about my neighborhood and everything I go through.”

In 2019, he was featured on tracks by his uncle Trapper Entertainment. His freestyle on Instagram caught the attention of a major label, and he immediately hit the studio. He made his official introduction with an appearance on the “LVRN Cypher” Spotify single alongside big-name heavyweights such as 6LACK, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash and OMB Bloodbath.

All that just set the stage for his proper solo introduction. "LOYALTY" tells a "heartfelt and heartbreaking story" in vivid detail. NoonieVsEverybody's Tupac-like confessional verses cut through sparse piano and beats as he admits, “I knew I was something/but I just couldn’t find nothing until I picked that pen up/hungry, stomach was rumbling.”

At the same time, he elegized another late uncle who, as he recounts, “told me if I want it, chase it, never think secondly.”

"'LOYALTY' is really the start of my story,” he says.

The "LOYALTY" video was filmed in the East Cleveland neighborhood where NoonieVsEverybody grew up.

In the end, NoonieVsEverybody hopes his lyrics will resound in his hometown and far beyond.

“When you listen to this, you’re going to feel it,” he says. “A lot of people go through similar situations. I’m just being honest about all of it.”

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Sauce the City Galley in Ohio City to Close at the End of February Read More

  2. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 3-6) Read More

  3. Agave & Rye to Open This Summer in Former Bar Louie Space in Downtown Cleveland Read More

  4. First Look: Filter, Opening in the Warehouse District All-Star Weekend Read More

  5. Umami in Chagrin Falls to Close After This Weekend, Will Reopen as New Concept This Spring Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation