Friday, February 4, 2022

C-Notes

Cleveland's Marquis Storm Documents 'Rocky Past' on Forthcoming New Album

Posted By on Fri, Feb 4, 2022 at 12:27 PM

Marquis Storm's new album. - COURTESY OF MARQUIS STORM
  • Courtesy of Marquis Storm
  • Marquis Storm's new album.
Local hip-hop artist Marquis Storm’s new album, Never Look Back, tells the story of Storm’s his “rocky past" with women, relationships and "unresolved beefs." It also shows how he intends to move forward.

Set to come out on Feb. 18, it features songs like “Unforgivable” and “Dangerous Since 92,” tracks that find Storm talking about how there is “no coming back from love.”



Born and raised in Cleveland Heights, Storm grew up in a musical and athletic home. His mother was an all-city violinist, and his father was a former football coach. It wasn’t until middle school that he started listening to hip-hop and writing music of his own.

Storm officially began recording when he was 19.

Never Look Back singles such as “PROOF” and “No Love in Atlanta” have already been played on radio stations like WOVU 95.9 and Sirius XM radio station.

