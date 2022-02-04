Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, February 4, 2022

C-Notes

Cleveland's Pearly Releases New Single in Advance of Debut Album

Posted By on Fri, Feb 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM

Pearly, a local band whose music and videos reside in the same realm of “dark-Americana” as David Lynch, Beach House and Julee Cruise, has just announced that it’ll release its debut album, Silver Behind the Mirror, on Friday, Feb. 11.

The album will arrive digitally and will be available on vinyl as well.



“We self-financed the making, recording, mixing and mastering of this record as well as manufacturing the vinyl,” says the band — Austyn Benyak, Josie Yeager and Dalton Edwards — in a press release about the disc.

In advance of the full-length’s release, the group has just issued the atmospheric new single "Blues Riff."

"Lyrically, [Josie] Yeager is conveying coming to understand how we can experience things together but internally feel things differently, like two radically different siblings raised in the same household," reads a press release about "Blues Riff." "[It's about] being around someone all the time, friend, roommate, lover, but you’re both going through different things...one person can be in the same room but feeling depressed."

Pearly is signed with Eto Ano, a label run by musicians Spurge Carter and DJ Olivia Klutse.

